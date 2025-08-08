Food Safety deptt conducts major crackdown on illegal meat trade, use of synthetic food colors in Anantnag

In a concerted effort to curb the illegal trade of frozen meat and meat products, Food Safety team, led by the Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety Anantnag, recovered approximately 400 kg of unspecified frozen meat from various Food Business Operators in the district.

Of these 400 kgs, 250 kg was deemed unfit for human consumption and was destroyed on the spot with the assistance of the respective Municipal Committees. The remaining 150 kg was seized for further investigation.

The recovery of unspecified frozen meat was made during extensive raids conducted across the outskirts of the district, including Verinag, Kokernag, and Qazigund. The inspections focused on high-risk establishments, particularly those engaged in the processing and storage of meat and meat products.

As part of a targeted re-inspection of high-risk establishments, the team identified repeated violations by M/S Khanday Poultry, Sarnal, previously found storing unspecified frozen food. In accordance with legal procedures, the premises were sealed to prevent any further violations.

In a parallel enforcement drive, the Food Safety team also took action against the illegal use of synthetic food colors in street food. Approximately 100 kg of artificially colored snacks were destroyed during the inspections. Vendors involved were sensitized about the serious health hazards posed by such prohibited additives and were issued strict warnings under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The department reaffirmed its zero tolerance policy towards violations that endanger public health and stated that surveillance and enforcement operations will continue unabated across the district in accordance with the provisions of the law.