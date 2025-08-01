Food safety dept conducts inspection in Poonch

Poonch, July 31: In a significant move to ensure public health and food safety, the Food Safety Department of District Poonch, under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety, Choudhary Tariq Mehmood, carried out a comprehensive inspection drive across various areas including Poonch Mandi.During the inspection, multiple food establishments and shops were thoroughly checked. Samples of various food items were collected, with special focus on dairy products such as paneer (cheese). In a notable incident, paneer from a local shop was found to be substandard. On-the-spot testing was carried out using the mobile food testing van, following which the contaminated paneer was immediately destroyed to prevent any health hazard. In view of the ongoing Shri Buddha Amarnath Yatra, special inspections were also conducted at langars (community kitchens) set up for the pilgrims. Hygiene, quality of food, and safety measures were closely examined to ensure that devotees are served safe and nutritious meals.Accompanying the Assistant Commissioner were Food Safety Officers Zaffar Mir and Reehs Malik, along with other departmental staff. The inspection team also checked for expired products, proper labeling, hygiene standards, and valid licenses in various shops.The officials issued stern warnings to shopkeepers, emphasizing that any future violation—such as selling substandard or expired food items—will result in strict action under the Food Safety Act.Shopkeepers were advised to maintain proper bills and purchase records for all goods, ensuring traceability in case of consumer complaints or quality issues. Furthermore, the public was urged to inspect food items carefully before purchase and to always demand a receipt to ensure transparency and accountability.“Our aim is to protect public health and ensure that only safe, high-quality food items are available in the market. Non-compliance will not be tolerated,” stated Assistant Commissioner Choudhary Tariq Mehmood.