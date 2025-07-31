Food Safety Department seizes and destroys 1200 Kg of spoiled meat in Srinagar

In a major enforcement operation, a joint team from the Food Safety Department Srinagar Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) successfully raided a storage facility, preventing the distribution of 1200 kilograms of spoiled meat intended for human consumption.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the storage of stale and foul-smelling meat, the enforcement team, led by Hilal Ahmad Mir, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety ICLC, and Yameen Ul Nabi, Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar, along with Food Safety Officers, conducted a thorough inspection of the premises. The raid uncovered approximately 1200 kilograms of putrid meat that was reportedly ready for market distribution.

The seized meat was immediately destroyed under strict supervision to ensure it could not pose any health risks to the public. Legal proceedings will be initiated against the concerned Food Business Operators (FBOs) under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

This decisive action highlights the Food Safety Department’s unwavering commitment to upholding food safety standards and protecting public health. The department reiterates its directive to all FBOs, particularly those handling high-risk food items, to strictly adhere to recommended temperature control measures for perishable goods. Maintaining proper temperatures is critical in preventing spoilage and temperature abuse, which can severely compromise food safety.

The department issued a stern warning that any FBO found neglecting food safety and temperature control measures will face stringent action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Food Safety Department encourages all stakeholders,

There strict instructions from Secretory Health and Medical Eduction Dr Syed Abid Rasid sahab and Commissioner FDA Smt. smita Sethi to keep strict vigil over the market.

The consumers and FBOs are requested to report any suspected instances of food adulteration or unhygienic food practices. Concerns can be reported by contacting the department’s helpline at 104.