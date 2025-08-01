Food Safety Department Cracks Down on Street Food Vendors, Imposes Rs 56,000 fine

Srinagar, August 01: In pursuance of directions from the administration to ensure public health and food safety, Food Safety Wing of the Drugs and Food Control Organization has launched an intensive drive against street food vendors violating hygienic and sanitary norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA).

As part of this enforcement campaign, various locations across District Srinagar, including Panthachowk, Karan Nagar, Batamaloo, and Hazratbal, were inspected.

During the inspections, 44 street food vendors were found non-compliant with the prescribed standards, and a total fine of Rs. 56,000/- was imposed.

The inspection teams examined the raw materials, ingredients, and finished food products offered by these vendors.

Food items deemed unfit for human consumption were destroyed on the spot. Vendors were directed to strictly follow Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) and were instructed not to use newspapers or non-food grade utensils for the preparation or sale of food.

The department has reiterated that strict action will be taken against defaulters in accordance with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The Food Safety Department remains committed to its mission of protecting public health by ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food.

Consumers are encouraged to report any food safety concerns or complaints by calling the toll-free helpline 104.