Food Safety administration’s top priority: DC Srinagar

Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, a team of the Food Safety Department conducted intensive market checking to inspect different food outlets in different parts of the City.

Food safety team led by Assistant Commissioner, Yameen ul Nabi, accompanied by Food Safety Officers along with team of Mobile Food Testing Van inspected Food Business establishments at Sanat Nagar, Bagh-i-Mehtab, Lal Nagar Chanapora, Housing Colony Chanapora and other markets to assess adherence to food storage guidelines.

During the drive, Food Business Operators (FBOs) were sensitized on the importance of proper storage practices, particularly for high-risk food items such as packaged drinking water, carbonated water, milk, and milk products. Officials emphasized that exposing such items to direct sunlight can compromise their quality and safety of the products

All FBOs were directed to strictly follow food safety regulations, ensuring that high-risk food items are stored in appropriate conditions to prevent contamination and degradation. Non-compliance will attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, reinforcing the department’s commitment to consumer welfare and public health.

Food Safety Department urged businesses to uphold safe storage practices and assured continued vigilance through routine inspections to prevent violations.

Pertinent to mention that Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ul-Din Bhat convened a meeting with key stakeholders from various food industry associations, including the Bakery and Confectionery Association, Hotel and Restaurant Association, Fruit and Vegetable Street Vendors’ Association (Batamaloo), and the Butcher Association.

During the meeting, DC emphasized the importance of maintaining the highest food safety and hygiene standards across all sectors. He directed all associations to ensure that food production, particularly bakery items, adheres to strict quality control measures.

Highlighting the significance of freshness in food consumption, he urged bakery producers to refrain from preparing items too far in advance and instead focus on producing fresh quantities daily, in alignment with consumer needs.

DC reiterated that food safety remains a top priority and urged all stakeholders to cooperate in implementing best practices to safeguard public health.