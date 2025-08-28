Floods exposed vulnerabilities, can’t ignore dangers anymore: CM

Spread the love

Srinagar, Aug 27: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the recent floods and landslides had once again exposed vulnerabilities in several districts of the Union Territory, adding that people living in high-risk flood zones along riverbanks would need to be relocated permanently.

“The damage caused by yesterday’s floods is before you. This bridge was washed away from the same corner in 2014 and now again in 2025. Clearly, there is a danger here which we have not understood properly. We will have to bring in expert teams and study why this happened then and now,” Omar told reporters while assessing the damage in flood-hit Jammu.

He said repeated flooding along riverbanks had put communities at risk. “We cannot build their houses again and again. We will have to use our brains, and relocation is the only way forward,” he added.

Omar also visited flood-affected areas and said many houses, standing crops, and property had been damaged across Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch. “I am sorry to say that about 30–39 people lost their lives. Several districts are badly hit,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation. “I spoke to the Prime Minister on phone and thanked the NDRF team at the airport. They assured me that we will get all the help we need from the Central Government,” Omar said.

Asked about the Vaishno Devi tragedy, Omar said the administration had been warned about weather conditions in advance and more precaution could have been taken. “Why were the pilgrims not stopped? Why were they not kept in a safe place? These are questions we will have to answer,” he said.

On compensation, Omar said the priority was first to drain out the floodwaters and then assess the damage. “Only then can a package be prepared. But we must also take measures to ensure safety in future. The people in danger zones must be relocated permanently,” he said.

With rainfall intensity easing, Omar said relief and rescue work had picked up pace overnight. “The good thing is that rain has reduced and work has increased. The administration is on the ground, but a long-term solution has to be found,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the relentless rainfall has created a flood-like situation of devastating proportions across Jammu and Kashmir, and stressed that the government’s immediate priorities are rescue, relief, and restoration.

Chairing a high-level review meeting at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, the Chief Minister called for strict timelines and accountability mechanisms to ensure transparent delivery of relief and rehabilitation services. He emphasised the need for a coordinated, practical, and honest response.

“Despite forecasts, the intensity of this weather has caught many areas off-guard. Our response must now be swift and humane,” Omar Abdullah said. “We must ensure no one remains hungry, and there is no outbreak of disease.”

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary; Minister for Health, Education & Higher Education Sakina Itoo; Jal Shakti and Forest Minister Javed Ahmed Rana; Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Javid Ahmad Dar; Food and Civil Supplies Minister Satish Sharma; and Adviser to the CM, Nasir Aslam Wani.

Several MLAs from Jammu district, including Dr Rameshwar Singh (MLA Bani), were also present to provide constituency-level inputs.

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti, Commissioner JMC Dr. Devansh Yadav, all Deputy Commissioners, and senior officials from multiple departments participated in the deliberations.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Jammu district administration for timely evacuations from flood-hit areas and said relief delivery must now be the next immediate focus.

“We must look after those who have lost their homes. Temporary shelters, rations, and medical support must be provided without delay,” he said.

He directed Deputy Commissioners to undertake immediate damage assessments, with the aim of pursuing a comprehensive relief and rehabilitation package from the Government of India.

Emphasizing the importance of clear communication with the public, the CM said: “People must be given realistic expectations. Our promises must be achievable and time-bound.”

Taking note of power outages and water supply disruptions, the Chief Minister directed temporary augmentation of services, including deployment of water tankers where necessary. “Restoration of essential services is of supreme priority,” he said, also instructing prompt desilting of canals and nallahs to prevent waterlogging and backflow.

Ministers and senior officials gave detailed updates on ongoing efforts in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. Minister Javed Ahmed Rana briefed the CM on mitigation efforts by the Jal Shakti Department and assured speedy restoration of damaged water schemes in Jammu.

Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Divisional Commissioners provided updates on coordination with district administrations and contingency planning.

Special instructions were issued to the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to implement preventive measures in Srinagar and maintain high levels of preparedness in anticipation of further rainfall.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. He directed that in the event of continued closure, alternative supply routes, particularly the Mughal Road, must be activated to ensure essential goods reach the Kashmir Valley without disruption.