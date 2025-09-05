Floods disrupt 66 water supply schemes in Kulgam

Follow us on

Kulgam, Sept 04: Water supply schemes in Kulgam division of the Jal Shakti Department were severely affected after the fast-flowing Veshow Nallah damaged more than 66 schemes. However, with hectic efforts, the department managed to restore 34 of them within a day.

Ishfaq Ahmad, Executive Engineer (Exn), Jal Shakti, Kulgam division, told Rising Kashmir that 66 schemes were disrupted due to the increased flow of Veshow Nallah following heavy rains.

He said that employees were able to restore 34 schemes and expected more to be functional by evening.

“Some schemes, which were heavily damaged, may take a few more days. These include Khudwani, Brazloo, Tarigam Howoora, and Qaimoh, where headworks have been damaged. In Nandimarg also, the headwork has suffered damage,” he said. “Departmental tankers have been pressed into service, and two more have been hired to reach more people wherever required.”

The Executive Engineer added that from Friday onwards, five tankers will operate across the division, especially in areas like Qaimoh, Khudwani, Wanpora, and Novbal, which were badly affected by the floods.

“Kulgam division has a total of 147 water supply schemes, of which 130 are gravity schemes and 17 are lift schemes. Restoration is in progress, and soon all schemes will be functional,” he said.