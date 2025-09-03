Floods: CS calls for swift relief & restoration efforts 

Follow us on

Srinagar, Sept 02: Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting with Administrative Secretaries and Divisional Administration to review the swift and time-bound implementation of directives issued following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu yesterday to assess the damage caused by the recent flash floods.

The Chief Secretary underscored the urgent need for seamless inter-departmental coordination to bring immediate relief to the affected people and ensure early restoration of essential services, including power supply and potable water, in the shortest possible timeframe.

Placing particular emphasis on connectivity, he directed that all efforts be undertaken on a war footing to restore damaged road links at the earliest, as road connectivity forms the backbone for other relief, rehabilitation, and restoration measures.

Dulloo instructed the respective divisional and district administrations to prepare a comprehensive action plan for the restoration of damaged infrastructure across the flood-affected areas, ensuring strict adherence to timelines.

Highlighting the importance of public health, the Chief Secretary directed that all water sources be tested for contamination before supply to prevent any outbreak of water-borne diseases.

He instructed the Health Department to organise health camps in all affected villages, with medical teams conducting vital health checks and ensuring the availability of essential medicines to the local population.

The Chief Secretary called for a detailed safety audit of all public infrastructure in the flood-hit regions, particularly educational and health institutions, bridges, and government offices, to ensure structural stability and the safeguarding of human lives.

Dulloo reiterated the government’s commitment to not only providing immediate relief and rehabilitation to affected families but also working towards long-term resilience through better infrastructure planning, disaster preparedness, and preventive measures to mitigate the impact of such calamities in the future.