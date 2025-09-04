Developing StoryJammu and Kashmir NewsKashmir

Flood Threat : Govt Urges Residents of 7 Areas In Srinagar To Evacuate As Precautionary Measure 

Asks People To Stay Alert Not To Panic

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read
Follow us on

The administration on Thursday urged people of Lasjan, Soiteg, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Gopalpora, Padshibagh, Mehjoor Nagar to evaluate to more towards safer places amid the reported breach at Shalina Budgam.

The advisory by the District Administration Srinagar comes as a preemptive and precautionary measure, according to a statement issued here. ” District Administration Srinagar has reported that due to a reported breach at Shalina, Budgam, As a preemptive & precautionary measure, residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, Mehjoornagar are advised to evacuate these areas and move to safer places,

Reports reaching GNS said that announcements through local Committee, Masjids and local revenue & police authorities were made in the area early morning. The authorities have urged people to stay alert and not to panic.

Its pertinent to mention that river Jhelum has breached danger mark near Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh. However, water levels have started to recede and was flowing 27.48 feet against danger mark of 20 feet near Sangam and 22.31 feet against danger mark of 21 feet at Ram Munishi Bagh Srinagar as per the guage level reported at 5:00am this morning.

The Jhelum was flowing at 27.64 at Sangam and 22.37 at Ram Munishi Bagh as per the Guage level shared by the Irrigation and Flood control Department on 2:00 Am.(GNS)

DHSK issues strict directive against staff deviating from official duties
Budget session: President Murmu to address both Houses on January 31 at Lok Sabha Chamber
Parliament Winter Session: Amid suspension row, 3 new Bills to replace criminal laws to be placed before RS today
CM Omar Abdullah Chairs Meeting to Ensure Seamless Arrangements for Ramadan
CUK’s Botany dept holds lecture on ‘mentoring session on lean start-up’
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Next Generation GST
Next Article 6 Rescue Centers Activated For Affected Areas Due To Inundation In Budgam: District Admin
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

6 Rescue Centers Activated For Affected Areas Due To Inundation In Budgam: District Admin
Breaking Kashmir
Next Generation GST
Editorial
SMVDSB extends relief to flood & landslide-hit families
Top Stories
CM Omar reviews flood situation across J&K
Top Stories