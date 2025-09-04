Flood Threat : Govt Urges Residents of 7 Areas In Srinagar To Evacuate As Precautionary Measure 

Follow us on

The administration on Thursday urged people of Lasjan, Soiteg, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Gopalpora, Padshibagh, Mehjoor Nagar to evaluate to more towards safer places amid the reported breach at Shalina Budgam.

The advisory by the District Administration Srinagar comes as a preemptive and precautionary measure, according to a statement issued here. ” District Administration Srinagar has reported that due to a reported breach at Shalina, Budgam, As a preemptive & precautionary measure, residents of Lasjan, Soiteng, Nowgam, Vyethpora, Golpora, Padshahibagh, Mehjoornagar are advised to evacuate these areas and move to safer places,

Reports reaching GNS said that announcements through local Committee, Masjids and local revenue & police authorities were made in the area early morning. The authorities have urged people to stay alert and not to panic.

Its pertinent to mention that river Jhelum has breached danger mark near Sangam and Ram Munshi Bagh. However, water levels have started to recede and was flowing 27.48 feet against danger mark of 20 feet near Sangam and 22.31 feet against danger mark of 21 feet at Ram Munishi Bagh Srinagar as per the guage level reported at 5:00am this morning.

The Jhelum was flowing at 27.64 at Sangam and 22.37 at Ram Munishi Bagh as per the Guage level shared by the Irrigation and Flood control Department on 2:00 Am.(GNS)