Flood alert at Sangam as water levels rise rapidly: I&FC CE

Authorities on Wednesday said the situation in Kashmir is becoming critical as the river Jhelum has crossed the flood alert mark at Sangam, while Ram Munshi Bagh remains at a normal level for now.

Officials said the department is on high alert and all teams have been mobilized. Weak spots are being closely monitored, and sandbags along with other precautionary measures have been put in place.

Er Showkat Hussain, Chief Engineer of Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Kashmir, speaking exclusively to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said water at Sangam is rising rapidly, with an increase of nearly 1.5 feet per hour.

“The department is on high alert and all teams have been mobilized. Weak spots are being monitored and sandbags along with other precautionary measures are in place.”

He added that no major breach has occurred so far, except a minor at Vecho Nala in Kulgam, which has already been addressed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a meeting this morning to assess the situation with the Divisional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners, and senior officials.

All officers have been instructed to remain alert and respond promptly.

Sources informed KNO that senior leaders, including Nasir Aslam Wani and Sakina Itoo, are expected to visit Vecho Nala for an on-ground assessment.

Earlier, all officers assigned to flood duties were directed to report immediately for service.

In view of the continuing rainfall, authorities warned that water levels may rise further and urged the public to avoid approaching water bodies and exercise caution—(KNO)