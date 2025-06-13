“Flight schedules impacted due to airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq,” says Delhi Airport amid Israel-Iran tensions

The airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region have impacted flight schedules in the country after Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran

In a post on X, Delhi Airport said, “Delhi airport operations are running smoothly. However, due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted.”

“Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. We strongly urge all passengers to rely on official sources for accurate and up-to-date information,” posted Delhi Airport.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Iran issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin residing in the country amid the current situation.

In a post on social media platform X, the Embassy stated, “In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities,” reads the advisory.

The advisory comes as Israel launched a preemptive strike against Iran, according to Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Katz declared an emergency situation across the country due to Israel’s action in Iran.

“Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” The Times of Israel quoted Katz as saying.

Katz said that he signed “a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday announced the launch of a large-scale military campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at dismantling what he described as an existential threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Netanyahu said Israel had struck multiple high-value Iranian targets in a decisive first strike. “Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel’s very survival,” he said, adding that the mission would continue “for as many days as it takes to remove this threat.”

The Israeli leader accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme in defiance of global warnings, pointing to enriched uranium stockpiles capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

“In recent years, Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine,” he noted, warning that Tehran had taken “steps to weaponise this enriched uranium” and could develop a nuclear weapon within months.

Netanyahu likened the current moment to the prelude to World War II, referencing the Holocaust and past global inaction in the face of rising threats. (ANI)