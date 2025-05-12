Flight Operations set to resume at Srinagar Airport after NOTAM Revoked

Srinagar, May 12 : In a significant development for air travelers and tourism stakeholders in the Kashmir Valley, the Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the closure of the Srinagar Aerodrome has been officially revoked, paving the way for the resumption of flight operations.

The airport authorities on Monday confirmed that all necessary operational and logistical preparations have been completed to ensure the smooth handling of flights.

The NOTAM, which had previously suspended flight activities due to cease fire violations, had raised concerns among passengers.

However, it brings relief to both travelers and the aviation industry, which had been impacted by the temporary closure.

“The NOTAM has been withdrawn and Srinagar Airport is now ready to facilitate all scheduled flight operations. All systems are functional and our teams are on standby to support incoming and outgoing flights,” said an airport official.

Despite the revocation of the closure notice, commercial flight operations are yet to resume as airline operators have not issued confirmations regarding the resumption of their services. Coordination between airport authorities and airline companies is currently underway, and an official response from the carriers is awaited.

Passengers have been advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updated flight schedules.

“We urge all travelers to check with their airlines for the latest information before heading to the airport,” the official added.