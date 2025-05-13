BreakingKashmir

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after 6 days suspension

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Flight operations at Srinagar airport resumed today with Air India’s flight from Delhi to Srinagar landing at the airport, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) flight operations resumed officially today after remaining suspended for a few days due to prevailing situation.

“An Air India flight from Delhi landed at the airport today morning, marking the beginning of operation,” he said.

Flight operations were suspended at 32 airports, including Srinagar after India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror camps in Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack—(KNO)

