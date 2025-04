Following the inclement weather disrupted flight operations at Srinagar international Airport on Saturday.

Srinagar International Airport said that IndiGo has cancelled three incoming flights-two from Delhi and one from Kolkata-along with their corresponding departures.

“The Srinagar–Jammu flight (6E 214) has also been cancelled due to poor weather in Jammu,” he said.

The spokesman said that several other departures are on hold, awaiting weather improvement.