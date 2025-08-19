Flash floods, road closures hit J&K

Srinagar, Aug 18: Moderate to heavy rains lashed wide parts of Kashmir on Monday, triggering landslides, flash floods, and road blockades, even as the Meteorological Department issued a fresh advisory warning of another spell of intense rainfall between August 22 and 25 across Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said rains began early Monday, affecting districts including Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Anantnag, and Pulwama. In the Warnov forest area of Lolab (Kupwara), torrential rain and thunder prompted panic, with residents rushing to safer areas amid fears of a cloudburst.

The strategic Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was closed for traffic after multiple landslides and shooting stones were reported in the Ramban district. The Mughal Road also remained shut due to falling debris and continuous rainfall.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway is closed due to shooting stones at several places. Heavy rains are ongoing along the highway. All types of vehicular movement have been stopped,” the Traffic Police advisory stated.

Landslides were reported near Sharda Mata temple (Udhampur), Monkey Morh, and Marog in Ramban, with men and machinery pressed into service to clear debris. Commuters have been urged not to travel until roads are declared safe.

In Rajouri, a 20-year-old youth, identified as Atif Ahmed, son of Ashfaq Shah of Karian Mubarakpura, was swept away by flash floods while attempting to cross a stream. A massive search and rescue operation by police and SDRF teams is ongoing. SSP Rajouri Gaurav Sikarwar is personally overseeing the efforts. However, no trace of the youth has been found till the last reports came in.

Director of the Meteorological Department, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad, told Rising Kashmir that a fresh weather advisory has been issued, predicting another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall starting the night of August 22 through August 25.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Jammu areas, while North and Central Kashmir may also experience moderate to heavy showers,” Dr. Ahmad said.

The advisory highlights increased risk in districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Udhampur, and parts of Chenab Valley including Doda, Ramban, and Kishtwar. There is potential for cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, especially in higher reaches.

He further cautioned that brief but intense night-time spells could lead to mild to severe flooding, with temperatures likely to dip during this period.

In response to the inclement weather, emergency control rooms have been activated across multiple districts, particularly in Pulwama and Anantnag, where police have also issued helpline numbers for public assistance.

“People living near river Jhelum and local nallahs are advised not to venture into or around water bodies during this period,” read an advisory by Pulwama Police.

Travelers, tourists, and trekkers have been strongly advised to postpone non-essential travel, especially along hilly and landslide-prone routes. Disaster response teams and machinery have been placed on alert to tackle any emergencies.