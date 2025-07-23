Flash Floods disrupt traffic on Jammu-Srinagar Highway; Authorities issue fresh traffic advisory

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) was severely affected on Wednesday due to flash floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the Ramban district. The highway remained blocked for nearly 3 hours and 40 minutes at key points including T2 and Seri, causing delays and congestion.

According to the Traffic Police Headquarters, J&K, slow vehicular movement was also reported due to the breakdown of two heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and the single-lane condition at Nashri-Dalwas and between Marog and Kishtwari Pather. Authorities have issued a comprehensive advisory for commuters, especially in light of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Key Highlights of the Advisory:

ID Proof Mandatory: Commuters from Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Patnitop, Doda, and Ramban are advised to carry valid photo identification to ensure smooth passage after cut-off timings.

Daytime Travel Urged: Passengers and LMV operators are encouraged to travel during daylight hours due to the high risk of shooting stones between Ramban and Banihal.

Fruit & Perishable Goods Carriers: Vehicles transporting fresh produce must be parked before 9:00 AM at designated areas between NAVYUG Tunnel and Levdoora for hassle-free movement.

HMVs Advisory: Operators are reminded to avoid overloading, carry sufficient fuel, and double-check vehicle fitness before embarking on the highway. Only HMVs with 6 or 10 tyres are allowed via Dhar Road.

Unnecessary Halts Discouraged: Travelers are advised to avoid halting between Ramban and Banihal, especially near landslide-prone zones.

Traffic Plan for July 24:

Subject to fair weather and road conditions, SANJY convoy and LMVs will be allowed from both directions (Jammu-Srinagar and vice versa). However, HMVs will move only on alternate days.

Cut-off Timings:

Nagrota (Jammu) to Srinagar: 6:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Jakheni (Udhampur) to Srinagar: 7:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Qazigund to Jammu: 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

No vehicle will be allowed to move before or after these timings.

For HMVs, movement from Jakheni towards Srinagar will be allowed after assessing road conditions, with a strict cut-off at 7:00 PM.

Alternate Routes and Road Updates:

Mughal Road: Open for LMVs in both directions; HMVs (up to 10 tyres) allowed from Shopian to Poonch.

Kishtwar-Sinthan-Anantnag Road (NH-244): Open to LMVs and HPSVs with regulated timings; HMVs barred as per local administration orders.

SSG Road (Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumari): Open in a regulated manner—LMVs followed by HMVs allowed from Minamarg to Srinagar (5:00 AM–10:00 AM) and from Sonamarg to Kargil (11:30 AM–5:30 PM).

Amarnath Yatra Special Measures:

To ensure the smooth passage of pilgrims and critical supplies during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025, the UT administration has mandated that all petroleum, LPG, FCI trucks and up to 10-tyre vehicles must return via Mughal Road instead of NH-44.

Public Advisory:

Travelers are strongly urged to confirm road status before setting out by contacting the following Traffic Control Units:

Jammu: 0191-2459048 / 2740550 / 9419147732 / 103

Srinagar: 0194-2450022 / 2485396 / 18001807091 / 103

Ramban: 9419993745 / 18001807043

Udhampur: 8491928625

Kishtwar PCR: 9906154100

Kargil PCR: 9541902330 / 9541902331

Authorities have reiterated that all traffic regulations and advisories are subject to change depending on weather and road conditions. The public is requested to cooperate and follow all safety protocols during this period of heightened travel activity.