Flash Flood Hits High School In Poonch's Surankote 

A High School was hit by a flash flood during intervening night of 11 and 12 August in Surankote area of Poonch district.

Officials told GNS that during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday a strong flood flash hit High School Sanai.

The flash flood swept away a 200-foot-long shed adjacent to the high school and a sports room, which included all records and sports items. Meanwhile there was no loss of life or injury reported in this incident.

Meanwhile, a team police has reached to the spot to assess the damage. (GNS)

