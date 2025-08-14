Five years of strategic investment transforming J&K Sports: LG

Bijbehara (Anantnag), Aug 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday lauded the significant transformation in Jammu and Kashmir’s sports ecosystem over the past five to six years, emphasising the expansion of modern infrastructure into both villages and cities.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of the Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) trophy at Nilandrusu Sports Stadium in Anantnag, the LG said, “Whether it is an indoor stadium, a village playfield, or a Khelo India Centre, substantial infrastructure has been developed in the last four to five years. This has created a vibrant sports ecosystem catering to the aspirations of our youth.”

Recounting the state of sports when he first arrived in J&K, Sinha revealed that annual youth participation stood at 2.5 lakh, a number that has now surged past 40 lakh. “This dramatic increase in just five years is deeply satisfying. Today, sports activities are visible across every corner of the Union Territory,” he added.

The LG praised the Bijbehara Premier League as a “global brand” reflecting J&K’s emergence as a sports powerhouse. “I congratulate the organisers, the J&K Sports Council, players, officers, and officials for their enthusiasm and support,” he said, noting the tournament’s role as a powerful anti-drug campaign.

Highlighting local progress, Sinha remarked, “Five years ago, aside from the degree college, there was little infrastructure here. The sports facilities created since then have greatly benefited the youth, and I hope this growth continues.” He also urged the local MLA to support tourism development using the Constituency Development Fund, acknowledging the Prime Minister’s Development Package as a key driver behind expanding sports facilities in the region.

Sinha informed that 200 students are currently training at the Bijbehara sports academy. He recalled the return of the Legends League International Cricket Tournament to Kashmir in 2024 after a 36-year hiatus.

The LG further highlighted upgrades at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium and Jammu’s M.A. Stadium, the successful hosting of five Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, the establishment of a water sports academy at Srinagar’s Nehru Park, and the launch of a fencing academy in Jammu.

“In the last five years, international-standard facilities have been built, providing children in both urban and rural areas ample opportunities to pursue sports as a viable career,” he said.

Appealing to young athletes, Sinha stated, “Coincidence and luck have their place, but success comes when a person stands firm. Modern facilities, synthetic turfs, and quality coaching are now available for cricket, hockey, volleyball, football, basketball, and many other disciplines. A vibrant environment has been created so you can follow your passion.”

He described sports as more than recreation for Kashmiri youth — they are a passion that energizes society and fosters personal development.

Referring to the recently concluded ShriAmarnathYatra, Sinha noted that over 4.14 lakh pilgrims visited from across India and abroad, becoming “brand ambassadors” of J&K’s peace and hospitality. “Tourism is growing as these visitors share their positive experiences nationwide,” he said, thanking the public and civil society for their support.

The LG urged Satish Sharma, Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, to expedite the long-pending appointments of 235 sportspersons selected under the sports quota. “These appointments were made transparently on merit under the new sports policy. I request the Minister to ensure their notifications are issued at the earliest,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also wished success to all players in the ongoing tournament, expressing hope that the upcoming matches would be “even more exciting” and inspire future generations.