Five terrorist associates booked under PSA in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 02: In a major crackdown on subversive networks operating in the heart of the city, Srinagar Police on Monday booked five terror associates linked to proscribed terrorist outfits under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), officials said.

A police spokesman said that in a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the nation, Police has booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities under the PSA.

“These individuals have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Mohammad Khan R/o Gamandar Panthachowk Srinagar, Faizan Akhter Bhat @ Faizan S/o Akhter Hussain Bhat R/o Gousia Colony, Khanyar Srinagar, Mehraj Ud Din Bhat S/o Late Mohammad Sidiq Bhat R/o Pandach, 90 FT Road Srinagar, Umar Hamid Sheikh S/o Abdul Hamid Sheikh R/o Assar Colony, Hazratbal Srinagar, Suhaib Shafi Baba @ Chamna S/o Mohammad Shafi Baba R/o Diwat Walipora, Rainawari Srinagar,” he said.

The spokesman said that these accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar Police.

“Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Kathua, Udhampur and KotBalwal Jammu. Pertinent to mention here that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals,” the spokesman said.

He said despite this, they did not mend their ways and after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the nation.

Pertinently, J&K Police has been systematically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city through its relentless crackdown on such elements.

The spokesman said that J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment in eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and peace in this region with the full might of law.

“We also caution those engaged in unlawful or disruptive activities detrimental to the security of the nation that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice,” he added.