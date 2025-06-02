BreakingKashmir

Five terrorist associates booked under PSA in Srinagar: Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Police on Monday said that in a decisive action against subversive and criminal elements inimical to the security and integrity of the Nation, Srinagar Police has booked five terror associates of proscribed terror outfits involved in subversive activities under the Public Safety Act ( PSA ).

A Police spokesperson said that these individuals have been identified as Nayeem Ahmad Khan S/o Ghulam Mohammad Khan R/o Gamandar Panthachowk Srinagar, Faizan Akhter Bhat @ Faizan S/o Akhter Hussain Bhat R/o Gousia Colony, Khanyar Srinagar, Mehraj Ud Din Bhat S/o Late Mohammad Sidiq Bhat R/o Pandach, 90 FT Road Srinagar, Umar Hamid Sheikh S/o Abdul Hamid Sheikh R/o Assar Colony, Hazratbal Srinagar and Suhaib Shafi Baba @ Chamna S/o Mohammad Shafi Baba R/o Diwat Walipora, Rainawari Srinagar.

These accused persons have been booked after obtaining formal detention orders based on dossiers prepared against them by Srinagar Police.

Consequently, they have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jails of Kathua, Udhampur and Kot Balwal Jammu.

Pertinent to mention here that many criminal cases have been registered against these individuals. Despite this, they did not mend their ways and after getting bailed out from courts, they were brazenly involved in criminal and subversive activities prejudicial to the interests of the Nation.

Pertinently, J&K Police has been systemically targeting and dismantling such anti-national infrastructure in Srinagar city through it’s relentless crackdown on such elements.

J&K Police affirms its steadfast commitment in eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to the security and peace in this region with the full might of law.

We also caution those engaged in unlawful or disruptive activities detrimental to the security of the Nation that the long arm of law would catch them sooner than anticipated and every offender will face justice.

IGP Kashmir visits Anantnag to review SOG Training, NDPS Workshop, and Lead Operational Meeting
Ganderbal women protest against ban on sand extraction from river Sindh
Kulgam admin raises awareness on Earth Day
Germany announces aid package worth 400 million Euros for Ukraine
Jasprit Bumrah achieves historic feat, becomes fastest Indian to pick 200 Test wickets
Share This Article
Previous Article Cotton Suits for Women: Top Trends for 2025
Next Article Ensure timely completion of SBM 2.0, AMRUT projects: Chief Secretary 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir creates history: For the first time ever, three girls from RISE crack IIT
Breaking
Property of notorious drug peddler attached in Handwara: Police 
Breaking
Sakeena Itoo conducts extensive tour of Beerwah Constituency
Breaking
India has witnessed unprecedented transformation in civil aviation in last few years: PM Modi
Developing Story National