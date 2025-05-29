Breaking

Five Persons injured in Rajouri road accident

Atleast five people were injured after their vehicle met with an accident on Jammu- Poonch Highway near Bakhar village in Rajouri district on Thursday.

Officials said that a Maruti Ignis bearing registration number JK12C- 0860 was travelling from Jammu to Poonch collided with a tipper bearing registration number JK11E-7913.

Five occupants of a Maruti Ignis were injured in the incident and shifted to SDH Sunderbani, from where they were referred to GMC for advanced treatment.

This injured have been identified as Mohammad Aslam son of Abdullah, resident of Poonch, Akhtar Malik son of Abdullah, resident of Poonch, Masood Malik son of Mohammad Abdullah Poonch, Abdul Qayoom son of Abdul Ghani resident of Surankot and Sheema Akhtar son of Mohammad Abdullah, resident of Poonch.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)

