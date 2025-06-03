Breaking

Five injured in Sinthantop road accident

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Atleast five people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Sinthantop area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that a Alto car lost its control near Sinthantop when it was coming Kishtwar. In this incident five people were injured, who were shifted to PHC Larnoo, where from they were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Mukther Ahmad Rather, S/O Gh. Rasool Rather, R/O Verinag(Driver), Umer Farooq, S/O Farooq Ahmad Rather, R/O Mominabad, Doru, Faizan Ahmad Shah, S/O Abdul Rashid Shah, R/O Behibagh, Kulgam, Amir Ahmad Mir, S/O Gh. Qadir Mir, R/O Kamar and Wasim Ahmad Shergojri, S/O Mohd. Shaban Shergojri, R/O Nowgam, Verinag.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)

Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden welcome PM Modi at White House
DC Srinagar inspects progress of construction works on Migrant Transit Accommodation at Zewan
Director Sericulture J&K Reviews Achievements and Targets in Key Sectoral Meeting
IGP Kashmir greets people on beginning of holy month of Ramadan 
Div Com directs DCs to expedite distribution of land Passbooks, delineation of Khads
Share This Article
Previous Article LG Sinha visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Next Article Scores of devotees throng Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker Kupwara
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Youth attacked with sharp-edged weapon near Zero Bridge, hospitalized
Breaking
Youth killed, 2 injured in Qazigund accident
Breaking
Shaleen Kabra launches online services for Central Record Rooms Jammu, Srinagar
Breaking
LG Sinha chairs preparatory meeting ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Katra
Developing Story Jammu and Kashmir News National