Five injured in Sinthantop road accident

Atleast five people were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Sinthantop area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Officials told GNS that a Alto car lost its control near Sinthantop when it was coming Kishtwar. In this incident five people were injured, who were shifted to PHC Larnoo, where from they were shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Mukther Ahmad Rather, S/O Gh. Rasool Rather, R/O Verinag(Driver), Umer Farooq, S/O Farooq Ahmad Rather, R/O Mominabad, Doru, Faizan Ahmad Shah, S/O Abdul Rashid Shah, R/O Behibagh, Kulgam, Amir Ahmad Mir, S/O Gh. Qadir Mir, R/O Kamar and Wasim Ahmad Shergojri, S/O Mohd. Shaban Shergojri, R/O Nowgam, Verinag.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident. (GNS)