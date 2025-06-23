BreakingKashmir

Five drug peddlers arrested in Sopore, Kulgam

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Continuing its sustained crackdown against drug trafficking, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Sopore & Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Sopore, one individual identified as Mehraj-ud-Din Mir son of Abdul Khaliq Mir resident of Chijhama Rafiabad, was arrested along with contraband substance during a checkpoint at Lalad near Bridge. In another operation at Takyibal, another person identified as Bilal Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar resident of Chankhan Sopore was apprehended with poppy straw-like substance.

A Police team of Kulgam district at a checkpoint established at Arreh intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK18D-3833 with two persons on board. During search, 8.1 Kgs of Poppy Straw-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Kumar son of Bashir Ahmad Kumar resident of Awhatoo Kulgam and Ghulam Rasool Malla son of Mohd Ismail Malla resident of Khudwani who were subsequently arrested and vehicle used in the commission of crime was also seized.

Moreover, upon a specific information regarding presence of contraband substance in the house of Murad Ahmad Behroo son of Ghulam Mohammad Behroo resident of Matalham, a police team of PS Kulgam along with concerned executive magistrate reached the spot. During search, 800 grams of Poppy Straw like substance was recovered from the residential house. Subsequently, the house owner was arrested.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered and investigation has been initiated.

With strong public support and sustained surveillance, J&K Police remains committed to dismantling the narcotics network and ensuring a drug-free society.

