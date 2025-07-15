Breaking

Five drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Baramulla

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
3 Min Read

In continuation of its sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Awantipora & Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police team of Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Tulbagh Crossing, intercepted a suspicious person identified as Khursheed Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie resident of Khanmoh. During search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and accordingly, a case vide FIR number 76/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a police team of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore DySP (P) Shri Shravan Singh at a checkpoint established at Befina road Pampore, intercepted 03 suspicious persons. During search, 10.38 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Khaliq Mir resident of Kadalbal Pampore, Asrar Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Baba resident of Pantha Chowk Srinagar and Muneer Rasool Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Namblabal Pampore. They have been arrested and a case FIR number 77/2025 under relevant sections of NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation taken up.

Moreover, a police party from Police Station Kreeri headed by SHO PS Kreeri established a checkpoint at Wanigam Payeen. During checking, a scooty bearing registration number JK05J-6187 ridden by Hilal Ahmad Bukhari son of Ab Majeed Bukhari resident of Kreeri was intercepted. Upon search, 1.95 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested and the vehicle was seized. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 57/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kreeri and further investigation is underway.

Police remains steadfast in their commitment to protect the community from the scourge of drugs and urge the public to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or abuse.

Govt sincere toward reservation issue, some people politicising it: Sakina Itoo
DC Reasi inspects progress of blacktopping on Katra-Reasi road, circular road Katra
BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain confident about party’s victory in Udhampur, says people are with PM Modi
EAM Jaishankar to visit UK from November 11-15, set to meet counterpart Cleverly
Youth held for issuing online rape threats to girls in Srinagar: Police
Share This Article
Previous Article Man electrocuted to death in North Kashmir
Next Article India is land of Buddha, PM Modi preserving Buddhist legacy and values: BJP’s Tarun Chugh meets Dalai Lama in Ladakh
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

JKSSB defers Naib Tehsildar Recruitment Process Following Tribunal Order
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CM Omar Abdullah addresses Annual Day Function at SKIMS Medical College Bemina
Breaking Kashmir
“Inspired a billion dreams”: PM Modi welcomes Group Captain Shukla piloted Ax-4 mission back on earth
Breaking National
J&K Police conduct mock drills to strengthen yatra security in districts of Kashmir valley
Breaking Kashmir