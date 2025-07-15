Five drug peddlers arrested in Awantipora, Baramulla

In continuation of its sustained efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, Police have arrested five drug peddlers in Awantipora & Baramulla and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Awantipora, a police team of Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Tulbagh Crossing, intercepted a suspicious person identified as Khursheed Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie resident of Khanmoh. During search, 4 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and accordingly, a case vide FIR number 76/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.

Meanwhile, a police team of Police Station Pampore headed by SHO PS Pampore DySP (P) Shri Shravan Singh at a checkpoint established at Befina road Pampore, intercepted 03 suspicious persons. During search, 10.38 grams of Heroin-like substance was recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Mir son of Abdul Khaliq Mir resident of Kadalbal Pampore, Asrar Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Baba resident of Pantha Chowk Srinagar and Muneer Rasool Bhat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Namblabal Pampore. They have been arrested and a case FIR number 77/2025 under relevant sections of NDPS Act stands registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation taken up.

Moreover, a police party from Police Station Kreeri headed by SHO PS Kreeri established a checkpoint at Wanigam Payeen. During checking, a scooty bearing registration number JK05J-6187 ridden by Hilal Ahmad Bukhari son of Ab Majeed Bukhari resident of Kreeri was intercepted. Upon search, 1.95 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from his possession. The accused was arrested and the vehicle was seized. Accordingly, a case under FIR number 57/2025 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kreeri and further investigation is underway.

Police remains steadfast in their commitment to protect the community from the scourge of drugs and urge the public to extend their cooperation by reporting any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or abuse.