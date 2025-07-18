BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Five Amarnath Pilgrims Injured as Truck Hits Innova Near Battal Ballian in J&K’s Udhampur

RK Online Desk
Five pilgrims en route to the holy Amarnath shrine were injured today after a truck hit their Innova car near Battal Ballian in Udhampur district.

The accident occurred when a truck bearing registration number PB65AV/9318 hit Innova (UP81BN/3701), which was carrying pilgrims from the Pahalgam Yatra route.

According to preliminary reports, eight passengers were onboard the vehicle at the time of the accident, three of whom sustained minor injuries and were treated on the spot.

However, five others suffered more serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital in Udhampur for further medical attention. Police Registered the case and further investigation is in progress.

 

