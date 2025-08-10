First freight train from Punjab reaches Kashmir in 18 hours

Srinagar, Aug 9: In a historic development, the first-ever freight train from Punjab arrived in the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, carrying a full consignment of cement and completing its journey in just 18 hours, a major milestone in the region’s growing rail connectivity.

The 21-wagon rake, loaded at Gujarat Ambuja Cement Ltd.’s facility in Rupnagar, Punjab, covered nearly 600 kilometers before arriving at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed. The arrival was met with enthusiasm by railway officials and local residents.

Union Railway Minister AshwiniVaishnaw shared the news on platform X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The first freight train reached the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab. It marks a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.”

He also noted that rail-based freight transport will help reduce costs for residents of the Valley.

HimanshuShekharUpadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, told Rising Kashmir that Anantnag’s inclusion in the national freight map is transformative.

“This is not just a train carrying cement. It is carrying the promise of faster growth, cheaper transport, and a stronger Kashmir.”

Upadhyay detailed the journey’s meticulous planning. The freight indent was placed late on August 7, the rake was positioned the next morning, and loading was completed by the evening of August 8. The train departed at 6:55 PM, powered by a modern WAG-9 electric locomotive — a testament to Indian Railways’ advanced freight-handling capabilities.

He added that the cement consignment will be used in critical infrastructure projects including roads, bridges, housing, and public works. The opening of the Anantnag Goods Shed is expected to significantly lower transportation costs for bulk materials and boost South Kashmir’s construction sector.

On Friday, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division, UchitSinghal, termed the freight train’s arrival as a “significant moment in boosting connectivity and trade for South Kashmir,” emphasizing that all safety, environmental, and security protocols are being followed.

The launch of freight services at Anantnag comes as the Valley enjoys full rail connectivity from Katra to Srinagar, aided by the completion of the Chenab rail bridge, the world’s highest under the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link project.