First-ever Freight Train carrying cement from Punjab arrives at Anantnag Goods Shed in Kashmir Valley

The Indian Railway’s freight train has successfully reached Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley for the first time from Rupnagar, Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network.

The arrival of a freight train carrying cement is set to accelerate infrastructure projects and improve living standards for the people of Kashmir.

The inaugural freight train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement. The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometres, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours.

This event marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region.

The cement transported on this train will be used for crucial projects, including the construction of roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing in the Kashmir Valley.

The logistics for this groundbreaking journey were executed with precision. An indent was placed with Northern Railway at 23:14 hrs on August 7, 2025, with the rake placement occurring at 09:40 hrs the following day i.e 08th August, Loading was completed by 18:10 hrs on August 8, 2025, with the train departing from the Gujarat Ambuja Cement Limited (GACL) facility in Rupnagar, Punjab at 18:55 hrs.

The freight was hauled by an Electric WAG-9 locomotive (Loco No. 32177, TKD, Trip 08/09), highlighting the modern capabilities of the national railway network.

The arrival of this first freight train is not just a logistical achievement but a powerful symbol of progress and integration, leading the way for a more connected and prosperous Kashmir Valley. (ANI)