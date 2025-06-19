Sports

First-ever Cricket Match ForVisually Impaired Held at Kulgam

RK News
1 Min Read

Kulgam, June 18: In a step towards inclusivity in sports, Youth Services and Sports (DYSSO) Kulgam, in collaboration with Humanity Welfare Organisation Helpline and District Administration Kulgam, organised the first-ever cricket match for visually impaired persons in the district.

The event brought together specially-abled cricket players from across the Kashmir Valley, marking a significant milestone in promoting accessibility and participation in sports.The match was formally inaugurated by Padma Shri awardee and renowned disability rights activist, Javid Ahmad Tak, who termed the event an awareness match aimed at showcasing the talents and potential of visually impaired individuals, while promoting their inclusion in mainstream sporting events.

Manzoor Ahmad Wani, Principal of Higher Secondary School Bugam, along with officials from the district administration and Youth Services and Sports Department were present at the event. They lauded the courage, skill, and enthusiasm of the participating players.

