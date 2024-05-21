First custom hiring center under HADP dedicated to farmers

Srinagar, May 20: The 20th Scientific Advisory Committee (SAC) Meeting of Krishi Vigyan Kendra Ganderbal was conducted in the Conference Hall of the KVK on Monday.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Chief Guest of the occasion. Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension/Education SKUAST-K, Guest of Honor, co-chaired the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Director CITH Rangreth, Deans of various faculties, Heads of various divisions, Scientists of the University, Chiefs of Line Departments, Officials from District Administration, J&K Bank/NABARD, media personnel and progressive farmers/entrepreneurs.

Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai along with other dignitaries inaugurated the first Custom Hiring Centre (CHC) for farmers of the district under HADP Project-9 at the Kendra. It is pertinent to mention that the CHC will provide easy access to farmers to use high end farm machinery like seed cum fertilizer drill, multi crop thresher, power tiller, dewatering pump, chaff cutter & power reaper. On the occasion, first Newsletter (2023) of the KVK & publications of KVK scientists on Maize Ensilage, Production Technology of Oyster Mushroom, Value Added Products of MAPs, Rejuvenation of Old & Senile Orchards, Silage Production & Utilization, Agricultural Machinery CHC were also released.

Hon’ble Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Prof. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, congratulated the KVK & P.I. of HADP-Project for establishment of Custom Hiring Centre, which will help in efficient use of resources & greater field coverage besides increasing precision in agriculture operations. He lauded the KVK Team for their efforts in developing an Integrated farming system at Kendra campus, which has become a model KVK for the farmers. He reiterated that the farmers are the priority of the University and scientists are working effortlessly with a mission to ameliorate their socio-economic condition.

Prof. (Dr.) Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension/Education SKUAST-K expressed gratitude to all the officers for their valuable presence & appreciated efforts of the KVK scientists in carrying out their mandated activities religiously. He highlighted that the University Scientists and officers of line departments need to work in unison to fulfil the motive of making Agriculture & allied sectors more remunerative.

Dr. Ishfaq Abidi, Senior Scientist & Head, KVK Ganderbal presented a detailed power point presentation of progress report for the year 2023-24 and proposed action plan for the year 2024-25. He revealed that the KVK is already working on various potential areas across the district & assured that the KVK will provide a complete technological backup support & carve innovative solutions to revive the niche crops of Ganderbal. Dr. Abidi thanked, ICAR, ATARI, all the members of SAC,scientists of KVK for their dedication for the cause of farmers.

The programme concluded with a comprehensive interaction cum feedback session, in which various recommendations were proposed by the members of SAC for the benefit of farming community. The farmers & entrepreneurs expressed gratitude for the efforts of the KVK scientists in reaching out to them with the latest technological interventions. The session ended with formal vote of thanks by Dr. Farooq Ahmad, SMS KVK Ganderbal.