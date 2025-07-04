First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returns amid tight security

The first batch of Shri Amarnath Yatra pilgrims returned to Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Udhampur on Friday after visiting the holy cave.

Meanwhile, security arrangements have been strengthened across J-K, including Udhampur, as the annual pilgrimage progresses through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

The annual pilgrimage, which started on Thursday, is being conducted via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the holy site.

In Doda, security arrangements have been intensified, with the Jammu and Kashmir Police reiterating their commitment to ensuring the safety of pilgrims and eliminating any terror threats.

During a review meeting with Swami Vishwanand Saraswati and locals in Mandi (Poonch), DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Tejinder Singh said, “Like last year, this year also, safety and security will be well taken care of. Most importantly, last year, the people of Poonch’s Mandi greatly cooperated with us, and they have promised us the same this time too. We will make sure the yatra goes on smoothly this time as well.”

In Kishtwar, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta told ANI that robust security measures have been put in place along the Kishtwar-Batote route, with four checkpoints established on NH244, including the main checkpoint at Baggar.

“Kishtwar district has made solid preparations on the Kishtwar-Batote route. Four checkpoints are set up on the NH244, with the main checkpoint at Baggar. When the Amarnath Yatra crosses this point, our police party ensures that no unscrupulous elements pass through,” Mehta said.

BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, said, “Today, lakhs of devotees are going for Amarnath Yatra. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are not afraid of anyone now, and all the conspiracies of Pakistan will fail. Our forces, Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given a befitting reply to the Pakistani terrorists who were conspiring to disrupt the Yatra.”

Meanwhile, the second batch of pilgrims departed from the Nunwan Base Camp on Friday morning. Devotees praised the arrangements and expressed confidence in the safety measures. “I am from Noida, and we are a group of 13 people. This is my first time. I am very excited. The arrangements are very good. There is nothing to be afraid of,” Singh said. (ANI)