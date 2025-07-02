First batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims arrive in Chanderkote at ‘Langar’ site, recieve warm welcome

The District Administration of Ramban district warmly welcomed the first batch of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims at a ‘Langar’ site in Chanderkote.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range Shridhar Patil, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, Service Selection Board (SSP) Ramban, Kulbir Singh, SSP Traffic NHW Raja Adil Hamid and other officials were present on the occasion to welcome the devotees on their way to Amarnath.

Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju said that the administration has done a wonderful job. He recalled the Pahalgam attack and the concern it raised about the safety and security in the region.

He said, “The Ramban Administration has made such excellent arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Yatra… This Yatra is a befitting reply to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.”

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Before flagging off the Yatra, LG Sinha offered prayers at the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. As the pilgrims departed, chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ filled the air.

Reacting to the start of the Amarnath Yatra, BJP leader Sat Sharma said, “Thousands of devotees have come here for Baba Amarnath Darshan. Just two months ago, a different environment was created, but today we can see how the devotees are raising Baba Bhole’s slogans. The people have faith that they are in safe hands.”

Suman Ghosh, also among the first pilgrims, said, “We pray that everybody gets the Darshan in peace. There is nothing to fear. The Indian Army and other security forces are here.”The Amarnath Yatra is being conducted through the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The Jammu-Srinagar Highway is a key route for the thousands of pilgrims heading to the shrine.

Speaking on the arrangements, LG Manoj Sinha said, “…For the pilgrims, the J&K administration, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board and the residents of J&K have performed their duties well. From 2022, the facilities for devotees coming for the Amarnath Yatra have been improved. Both routes leading to the cave used to be six feet wide, but are now 12 feet wide. There used to be darkness on the route; now, grid connectivity has been established.”

“Telecom connectivity has become completely prominent throughout the way. High-quality cameras have been installed for the Yatra LIVE feed. Yatra is monitored 24/7 from the Integrated Command and Control Centre in the Raj Bhawan and the Police Control Room… RFID-based tracking system has been established,” he added. (ANI)