A man lost his life during a rescue operation after a fire broke out in the forest area of Garan village, Rajouri.

Officials told GNS that a man recieved severe burn injuries when fire erupted in forest area of Garan village while he was part of rescue operation.

He was immediately taken to CHC hospital Kalakote for treatment, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.(GNS)