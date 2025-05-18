Fire in Gulzar House: 17 killed in fire in building near Hyderabad’s Charminar

A total of 17 people lost their lives in the fire incident that broke out at a building at Hyderabad’s Gulzar House near Charminar on Sunday morning, as per Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence.

The department has released the list of the deceased.

Telangana Disaster Response and Fire Services DG, Y Nagi Reddy said “There was a fire incident in Krishna Pearls shop and the residential complex in Gulzar House area. The Fire department received the call at 6:16 am and dispatched 11 fire engines with sufficient staff by 6:17 am… The fire department used breathing operators and oxygen masks to rescue the people… The information is that 17 people could not survive… The preliminary examination shows that the cause was a short circuit…”

“There was no deficiency in the fire department fighting the fire and rescuing the people… The building had only one entryway of two metres, like a tunnel. There is only one staircase of one metre to access the first and second floors. This made the escape and rescue operation very difficult. By 9 am, the fire was under control… A total of 21 people were inside the building… The cause of death is smoke inhalation; nobody had burn injuries,” the fire official said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the mishap and instructed top officials to take all necessary measures to save the families trapped in the fire accident. He issued orders to shift the injured to nearby hospitals and provide better medical treatment.

The CM spoke to Minister Ponnam Prabhakar about the fire incident on the phone and ordered to intensify rescue operations. He also inquired about the steps being taken for rescue and relief operations by the Police and Fire Service wings, as per a statement by the Telangana Chief Minister’s office. .

CM Reddy expressed condolences to the victim’s families on the phone and assured them of all assistance from the government. Director General of Disaster Management and Fire Services Nagi Reddy has been asked to closely monitor relief operations, the statement read.

Minister Prabhakar stated that the fire department had arrived immediately upon receiving information of the blaze.

“The fire broke out around 6 am, and by 6:16 am, the fire department of the Telangana government was present at the spot. They tried to save everyone. But the fire had spread massively… The majority of the people inside the building have died. The Chief Minister has spoken to the family (who were living in the building that caught fire). The state government will fully support the family,” Prabhakar said, speaking to media persons.

He further stated that a thorough review will be conducted to ensure fire safety in future.

“We will conduct a thorough review to ensure fire safety and avoid any such incidents in the future. The public also has to support the fire department in this,” he said.

Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav said, “… 17 members of a family were stuck in the fire accident. The fire department reached here immediately… The Chief Minister is in touch with the family members. Ponnam Prabhakar and all of us are monitoring the rescue operation here. We are now going to the hospital to check on the injured…” (ANI)