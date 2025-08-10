Fire damages Roof of Masjid Shareef in Police Colony, Qamarwari

A fire broke out this evening at a Masjid Shareef located in Police Colony, Qamarwari, causing damage primarily to the rooftop and minor structural impact.

The Fire & Emergency Services headquarters received the distress call at 17:05 hours, after which a fire tender was dispatched at 17:06 hours. Fire tenders from F&E Headquarters, Fire Station Safa Kadal, and Fire Station S.H. Pora were quickly mobilized to the scene.

Swift action by the fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading further, limiting the damage to the mosque’s roof and ensuring the main structure remained intact.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.