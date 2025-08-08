BreakingKashmir

Fire Damages Residential-Cum-Commercial Building In North Kashmir’s Kupwara

Agencies
Agencies
A fire broke out overnight in a commercial cum residential building in Batergam area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Officials told GNS that a fire broke out late on Thursday evening in a commercial-cum-residential building at Batergam.

Soon a team of police and Fire & Emergency Services reached to the spot and managed to bring fire under control. During rescue operation, one fireman namely Abdul Qayoom also recieved minor injury.

In the fire incident, one double-storeyed commercial-cum-residential building was damaged. The building had seven hardware shops on the ground floor and four residential rooms, as well as two hardware shops on the first floor.

Additionally, a single-storey structure with two rooms used as a bedding manufacturing unit was affected, along with a single-storey shopping line having three shops.

Meanwhile, cause of fire under is police investigation.(GNS)

