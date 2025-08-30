BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Fire breaks out in Tulail’s Kashpat village

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read
A massive fire broke out in Kashpat village of Tulail in north Kashmir’s Gurez area of Bandipora district on Saturday, damaging several structures, officials said.

Locals told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the fire started from a residential house and quickly spread to nearby structures due to the wooden construction.

Soon after the fire broke out, locals, along with the Army, police, and Fire & Emergency Services, launched a joint operation to control the blaze.

An official confirmed the incident and said efforts are underway to fully extinguish the flames and assess the damage. So far, no reports of casualties have been received, he said—(KNO)

