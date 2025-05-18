Fire breaks out in residential house in Srinagar’s Allochibagh

A fire broke out in a residential house at Beigh Mohalla in Allochibagh area of Srinagar on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire and emergency services.

According to a statement issued by Department of Fire & Emergency Services, “At 11:45 AM, a fire was reported in a residential house at Beigh Mohalla, Allochibagh. The distress call was promptly received by the State Fire Control Room, Batamaloo, which acted swiftly and dispatched firefighting resources without delay.”

“By 11:46 AM, a team comprising four fire tenders and trained fire personnel from the Fire Headquarters was on its way to the incident site. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Assistant Director Fire & Emergency Services, Dr. Aqib Hussain Mir, who oversaw and coordinated the entire response effort”, the statement reads.

“The quick and effective action of the Fire & Emergency Services team, the fire was brought under control efficiently, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. The firefighters demonstrated exceptional professionalism, bravery, and coordination throughout the operation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No casualties have been reported, and damage was contained to the affected structure”, it reads.