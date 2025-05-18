Breaking

Fire breaks out in residential house in Srinagar’s Allochibagh

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

A fire broke out in a residential house at Beigh Mohalla in Allochibagh area of Srinagar on Sunday, prompting a swift response from the fire and emergency services.

According to a statement issued by Department of Fire & Emergency Services, “At 11:45 AM, a fire was reported in a residential house at Beigh Mohalla, Allochibagh. The distress call was promptly received by the State Fire Control Room, Batamaloo, which acted swiftly and dispatched firefighting resources without delay.”

“By 11:46 AM, a team comprising four fire tenders and trained fire personnel from the Fire Headquarters was on its way to the incident site. The operation was carried out under the direct supervision of Assistant Director Fire & Emergency Services, Dr. Aqib Hussain Mir, who oversaw and coordinated the entire response effort”, the statement reads.

“The quick and effective action of the Fire & Emergency Services team, the fire was brought under control efficiently, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. The firefighters demonstrated exceptional professionalism, bravery, and coordination throughout the operation.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No casualties have been reported, and damage was contained to the affected structure”, it reads.

19-Year-Old Boy Dies in Road Accident in South Kashmir’s Anantnag
PM Modi to address B20 India Summit 2023 tomorrow
Govt prepares to achieve ambitious target to eliminate Tuberculosis by 2025: Union Health Minister
National strategy, roadmap formed to boost medical tourism: Govt
SRTC bus overturns inside Qazigund tunnel, 15 injured
Share This Article
Previous Article “Justice served”: Indian Army releases video of Operation Sindoor
Next Article Two drug peddlers arrested with charas and cash in Anantnag
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Two drug peddlers arrested with charas and cash in Anantnag
Breaking
“Justice served”: Indian Army releases video of Operation Sindoor
Breaking
Panzath village in Qazigund celebrates annual fishing-cum-cleaning festival
Breaking
“Kashmir is Calling”: Dal Lake to Pahalgam Road Show sends powerful message of peace, welcome
Breaking