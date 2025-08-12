Fire breaks out in Commercial Building in Srinagar 

A fire broke out on Tuesday evening at a four-storey GCI sheet-roofed concrete commercial building, known as MG TVS, located on Alijan Road, Nowshera, Srinagar.

The Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES) control room received the call at 6:24 PM. Within a minute, the first response team was dispatched, with units from F&ES Soura and F&ES Safakadal rushing to the scene.

According to officials, the fire caused partial damage to the building’s roofing, a 25 KV diesel generator, and spare parts of three-wheelers stored in the attic. The blaze was brought under control by 6:33 PM, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the structure.

No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.