A firefighter was injured in a fire incident at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) headquarters in the Polo View area of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

An official said that fire broke out in the PDP headquarter today morning in which some sheds were damaged. “While putting off the flames, a firefighter also got injured,” he added.

He has been identified as Bashir Ahmed and has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment—(KNO)