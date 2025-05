A fire broke out at Jamia Sirajul-Uloom in Imamsahib area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday, officials said.

They told GNS that flames were seen emanating from one of the structures within the seminary premises, prompting an immediate response from locals and fire and emergency services.

Efforts were underway to douse the flames when this report was filed. The cause of the fire and extent of damage remain unclear as of now.

Further details are awaited. (GNS)