BreakingCity

Fire breaks out at Chemical Shed at Shalteng, Srinagar

Prompt Response Brings Blaze Under Control

Arif Khan
Arif Khan - Online Editor
1 Min Read

A fire incident was reported late Monday afternoon involving a storage shed containing bleaching powder and a truck, prompting an immediate response from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

According to Officials, the fire call was received at around 4:15 PM, following which fire tenders were dispatched within a minute. Fire Stations JVC Veer and Mujgund were the first to reach the site. Given the chemical nature of the materials involved, a Foam Tender was later deployed from the Fire & Emergency Headquarters to assist in containment efforts

The firefighting operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) City,  Ayoub Ahmad. Officials confirmed that the fire was successfully brought under control, preventing further spread and potential hazard.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of damage, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

Amid a surge of COVID cases, Jammu hospitals prepare to fight against new variant
Shailendra Sarthi Foundation honoured Veer Nari’s at Group Centre, CRPF, Humhama
BJP releases sixth list of 6 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections
Maruti Suzuki registers 30 pc increase in December sales with highest monthly exports
Promoting Integrity, Ethics in Public Service: ACB commemorate Vigilance Awareness Week at SKUAST-K
Share This Article
Previous Article Indian bowler Siraj fined after Lord’s incident on Day 4
Next Article Sajad Lone urges Chief Minister to resign, calls Martyrs’ Graveyard incident ‘Scripted’
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Police extend helping hand to elderly pilgrim in Anantnag
Breaking Kashmir
Altaf Bukhari meets LG Sinha, discusses political, security situation and horticulture issues
Breaking Kashmir
Power Shutdown announced in Kashmir Parts
Breaking City
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah meets various delegations at Raabita Office
Developing Story Kashmir