Fire breaks out at Chemical Shed at Shalteng, Srinagar

A fire incident was reported late Monday afternoon involving a storage shed containing bleaching powder and a truck, prompting an immediate response from the Fire and Emergency Services Department.

According to Officials, the fire call was received at around 4:15 PM, following which fire tenders were dispatched within a minute. Fire Stations JVC Veer and Mujgund were the first to reach the site. Given the chemical nature of the materials involved, a Foam Tender was later deployed from the Fire & Emergency Headquarters to assist in containment efforts

The firefighting operation was conducted under the direct supervision of Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) City, Ayoub Ahmad. Officials confirmed that the fire was successfully brought under control, preventing further spread and potential hazard.

No casualties have been reported so far. Authorities are currently assessing the extent of damage, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.