FIR Registered for Violation of Prohibitory Orders in Doda

RK Online Desk
The Doda Police have registered an FIR (No. 111/2025) against Haq Nawaz Nehru, a resident of Doda, for allegedly making irresponsible statements on social media in violation of prohibitory orders issued by the District Administration.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for remarks purportedly made in contravention of District Magistrate’s Order No. 980-89/DM/Doda, dated May 3, 2025. The order strictly prohibits individuals, groups, digital platforms, or organizations from making, publishing, or disseminating hate speech, objectionable content, or any irresponsible statements—whether in public or through print, electronic, or social media—in order to maintain public order.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to preserving peace and communal harmony in the district. They have also issued a stern warning that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating such directives.

