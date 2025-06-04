BreakingKashmir

FIR Registered After Elderly Man Defrauded of Lakhs in SBI Shopian

Bank Staff Under Investigation

In a disturbing case of financial fraud, Police Station Shopian has registered an FIR after a 70-year-old illiterate man alleged that several lakhs of rupees were fraudulently withdrawn from his account in the State Bank of India (SBI), Shopian branch.

The complainant, identified as Jamal-u-din, told GNS that he visited the bank in March 2025 for a routine transaction. During the visit, he was shocked to learn that a large sum of money had already been withdrawn from his account without his consent or knowledge.

Acting on his complaint, the police launched an investigation, which has so far pointed towards a possible criminal conspiracy involving individuals linked to the bank. According to official sources, the fraudulently withdrawn money had been transferred into the accounts of two people working with the bank, an ATM guard and a driver both of whom are now under investigation.

The police have registered a case under FIR No. 122/2025 at Police Station Shopian. The case includes serious charges such as criminal breach of trust, cheating, and conspiracy.

A police official confirmed to GNS that the investigation is ongoing and assured that strict action will be taken against all those found involved in the fraudulent act.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious banking activity immediately.(GNS)

