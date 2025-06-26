Filmmaker RajkumarSantoshi meets LG Sinha in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 25 :Filmmaker RajkumarSantoshi met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday here, a release said.

The ‘Khakee’ director was accompanied by ShriPradeep Sharma, Founder and Shri Rahul Nehra, Founder & Managing Director of Citara Group.

The delegation discussed with the Lieutenant Governor about promotion of film-related activities in the Kashmir valley. The representatives of Citara Group also outlined their plans to set up a film city in Srinagar and to open a cinema hall and a film Museum in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, on the film front, in the coming months, RajkumarSantoshi is all set to come up with ‘Lahore 1947’, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

The shooting for Lahore 1947 was concluded in 2024 after an intensive 70-days schedule.

For Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan has tepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. Preity G Zinta, Veteran actor ShabanaAzmi and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film. (ANI)