BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi meets LG Manoj Sinha in Srinagar

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi met with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday here, a release said.

The ‘Khakee’ director was accompanied by Shri Pradeep Sharma, Founder and Shri Rahul Nehra, Founder & Managing Director of Citara Group.

The delegation discussed with the Lieutenant Governor about promotion of film-related activities in the Kashmir valley. The representatives of Citara Group also outlined their plans to set up a film city in Srinagar and to open a cinema hall and a film Museum in Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, on the film front, in the coming months, Rajkumar Santoshi is all set to come up with ‘Lahore 1947’, which stars Sunny Deol in the lead role.

The shooting for Lahore 1947 was concluded in 2024 after an intensive 70-days schedule.

For Lahore 1947, Aamir Khan has tepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. Preity G Zinta, Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal are also a part of the film. (ANI)

Everyone on board is safe; authorities conducting an inspection of the aircraft: Russian Embassy on alleged bomb scare on Moscow-Goa flight
Passing out-cum-attestation parade held in Kathua; 922 women recruits pass out
Arun Subramanian becomes first Indian-American to lead Manhattan Federal District Court
Not a fact, not the truth: Kohli posts on Instagram after row with Gambhir during IPL 2023 match
2 Tourists Killed, 3 Others Injured in Bijbehara Road Accident
Share This Article
Previous Article Kulgam Police conducts mock drill with security forces, health and emergency teams to test preparedness for Amarnath Yatra 2025
Next Article BRICS countries express “grave concern” over military strikes against Iran
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Darkest chapter in Indian democracy”: Rajnath Singh on 50th anniversary of Emergency
Breaking Trending World
BRICS countries express “grave concern” over military strikes against Iran
Breaking World
Kulgam Police conducts mock drill with security forces, health and emergency teams to test preparedness for Amarnath Yatra 2025
Breaking Kashmir
J&K Police honoured with National Recognition for outstanding Passport Verification Performance
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News