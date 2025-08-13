Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit welcomes SIA raids in Sarla Bhat murder case, urges govt to widen probe

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit welcomed the recent raids carried out by the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) in connection with the decades-old Sarla Bhat abduction and murder case, stating that these steps were necessary to bring those responsible to justice.

While speaking to ANI, Pandit said, “The Entire world knows that Yaseen Malik is one of the most dreaded terrorists and is responsible for the genocide and ethnic cleansing of 7 lakh Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in 1989-90… We all welcome the sign of starting an inquiry on the Sarla Bhat rape and murder case committed by Yaseen Malik.”

“We will get a closure only when we will see Yaseen Malik and his accomplices hanged till death… We also request the GoI to initiate an inquiry against Farooq Abdullah, Mufti-Syed family, who is also responsible for the genocide…” he added.

According to an SIA press release, the case pertains to the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Sarla Bhat, a nurse at SKIMS Soura, who was brutally killed by terrorists 36 years ago. These strategic searches, conducted at 8 locations throughout District Srinagar, have resulted in the recovery of some incriminating evidence, which will help in unearthing the entire terrorist conspiracy, with the ultimate aim of delivering justice to the victim and her family.

Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board and BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi welcomed the reopening of the case.

She told ANI, “The families who lost their children through militancy in the last 35 years were given justice by the LG administration after 35 years, and today a wave of justice is going on through the administration. If the government has reopened the file, it is right… Wherever there has been injustice, it is important to serve justice. (ANI)