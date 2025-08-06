FFRC warns private schools charging admission fees

Srinagar, Aug 05: The Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools (FFRC) in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a strict warning to private educational institutions, prohibiting them from demanding security deposits or any unauthorized admission fees from parents. The committee said such practices violate statutory regulations and place undue financial burdens on families. In an official circular, Justice Sunil Hali, Chairperson of JKFFRC, said the committee has received complaints about some private schools charging “Security Deposits” at the time of admission, ostensibly as a substitute for the admission fee. He described this practice as arbitrary and an indirect attempt to bypass the fee regulations established under law. He referred to the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Act, 2002, especially Section 20-C, which prohibits private schools from collecting any fee or charges without prior approval from the Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC). “Under Rule 8(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Schools (Fixation, Determination and Regulation of Fee) Rules, 2022, no private school shall collect any amount other than the approved tuition and annual fees,” he said. Justice Hali advised all private school heads operating in Jammu & Kashmir to strictly adhere to the approved fee structures and avoid imposing any unapproved or unjustified financial demands on parents. “The parents or guardians who have already paid security deposits or any other unapproved fees must come forward and file formal complaints with the committee. The identity of complainants will be kept confidential,” he said.