Fertiliser quality control lab achieves revised NABL accreditation scope

Jammu, Sep 06: The Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory (FQCL) Jammu, under the Directorate of Agriculture, Saturday maintained its quality standards in continued compliance with NABL accreditation in the second year of its accreditation.

A statement issued here following the successful completion of the surveillance audit by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) in July, the laboratory has been granted a revised scope of accreditation for the testing of Neem Coated Urea in place of Urea. The updated accreditation certificate was officially issued on September 2.

Recognizing this achievement, the Director Agriculture Jammu, Anil Gupta commended the dedicated efforts of Agriculture Chemist Jammu, Vinod Kumar Sharma, Assistant Bio-Chemist Jammu, Deepak Singh and the entire team of FQCL-Jammu for their consistent commitment to maintaining high standards and for elevating the laboratory to new levels of quality excellence. He assured that the Department of Agriculture will extend all possible support to the laboratory in meeting the aspirations of its stakeholders, including farmers, regulatory authorities, and accreditation bodies.

It was further informed that the laboratory, while already performing testing of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP), intends to apply for the inclusion of DAP testing under the NABL-accredited scope during the year 2025–26. This strategic step aims to enhance the laboratory’s credibility, reliability, and service quality, thereby contributing to more robust fertilizer quality assurance in the region. Earlier, the laboratory achieved its first NABL accreditation for Urea testing in 2024, marking a milestone in its journey toward excellence. With this revised accreditation and plans for further scope expansion, FQCL-Jammu continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring the quality and authenticity of fertilizers supplied to the farmers of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.