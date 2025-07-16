BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

“Fear-Free, Terror-Free J&K emerging under PM Modi’s leadership”: LG Sinha in Delhi Seminar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed a seminar in Delhi today on “J&K’s March Towards Peace” as part of lecture series organized by Gandhi Smriti.

In his address, Sinha said, “Pujya Bapu’s philosophy is a source of inspiration for UT and our education system is inculcating the values of truth, non-violence and compassion among youth.”

“Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji is fulfilling the dream of Mahatma Gandhi. Since 2019, he has been building a fear-free, terror-free J&K, which would make its place among the developed states and UTs as a symbol of peace”, he said.

Sinha said, “A month-long peace march is organised in the Kashmir valley every year to commemorate Pujya Bapu’s birth anniversary. It reflects that J&K is reclaiming its legacy as a land of peace. Youth are now conscious of the fact that J&K of Bapu’s dreams is J&K of unity and peace.”

“This wind of change has rattled the terrorist nation Pakistan and it constantly tries to hurt the soul of India & its cultural-spiritual fabric. Aim of Pahalgam terrorist attack was to stall economic progress of UT as well but we are marching ahead with renewed strength, he said.

