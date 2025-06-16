Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS, assumes charge as Commissioner SMC & CEO SSCL

Faz Lul Haseeb, IAS, today formally assumed charge as the Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Chief Executive Officer of Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), ushering in a new chapter in the city’s urban governance and infrastructure development.

He takes over from Dr. Owais Ahmad, IAS, who has been transferred as Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Kashmir. Dr. Owais’s tenure at SMC was marked by significant strides in urban planning, sanitation, and public service enhancement, earning appreciation for his impactful leadership.

A brief ceremony held at the SMC headquarters witnessed a warm welcome for Shri Faz Lul Haseeb by senior officials and staff. They pledged full support in furthering the mission of sustainable, inclusive, and responsive urban development.

In his maiden address, Shri Haseeb reaffirmed his commitment to transparent, efficient, and citizen-first governance. “Srinagar’s transformation into a smart and sustainable city demands collective action and innovative solutions. My focus will be on strengthening service delivery, streamlining grievance redressal, and ensuring people’s concerns remain central to all our initiatives,” he said.

With a distinguished record of public service, Shri Faz Lul Haseeb is known for his dynamic approach, administrative acumen, and problem-solving capabilities. His leadership is expected to energize ongoing projects under the Smart City Mission and revitalize municipal functions for enhanced citizen satisfaction.

Officials expressed optimism that under Shri Haseeb’s stewardship, Srinagar will witness accelerated progress, deeper civic engagement, and sustainable urban outcomes.